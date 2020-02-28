Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.31 and a 200 day moving average of $305.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCG. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

