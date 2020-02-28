Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

