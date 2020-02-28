Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

