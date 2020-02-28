Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

