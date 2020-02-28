202,923 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

