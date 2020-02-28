Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 17,200 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.01 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.