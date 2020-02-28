Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $112,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

