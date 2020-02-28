First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97, a P/E/G ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

