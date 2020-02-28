Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,768 shares of company stock worth $378,054,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $755.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.25 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $881.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 price target (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

