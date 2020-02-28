First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,163. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

