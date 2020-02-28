First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

