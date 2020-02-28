First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

