Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 399,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

