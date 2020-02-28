First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The company has a market cap of $972.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

