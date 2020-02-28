First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,624 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

