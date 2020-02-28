First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,847 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

