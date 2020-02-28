EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,958.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,178 shares of company stock worth $2,978,742. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

