First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $17,926,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 403,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,998 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

