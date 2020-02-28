First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

