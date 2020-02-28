Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.