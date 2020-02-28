First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,697 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

JPSE stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

