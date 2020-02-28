First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of YUM opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

