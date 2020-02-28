Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

