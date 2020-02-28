First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

