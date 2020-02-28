First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $106.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

