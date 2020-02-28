First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.