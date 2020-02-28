First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

American International Group stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

