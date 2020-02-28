Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Position Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

