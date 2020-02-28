First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 105,784 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,784 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 105,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.