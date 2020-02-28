First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

