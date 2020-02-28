MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

