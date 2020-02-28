Cetera Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

