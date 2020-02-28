First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

