Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.