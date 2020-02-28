First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,038,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,430,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,536,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.