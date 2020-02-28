First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

