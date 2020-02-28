Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

