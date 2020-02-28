First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 10.91% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

