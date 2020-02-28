First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 10.91% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report