Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 784.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 41,715 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,939 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

