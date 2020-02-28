Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 283,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.