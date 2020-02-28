Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $31.85 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

