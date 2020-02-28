Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Progressive by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,079.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

