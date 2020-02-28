iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares during the last quarter.

EWH stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

