Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,462,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after buying an additional 236,509 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 145,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

