Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

