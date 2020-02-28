Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,099.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 241,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

