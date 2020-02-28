6,460 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

