6,460 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report