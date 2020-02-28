Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 46.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

