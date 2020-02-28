Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of Vector Group Ltd
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of Vector Group Ltd
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report