Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $17,310,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.